Nushrat Bharucha's Thailand Pics Set the Temperature Soaring, See Here

Nushrat Bharucha is setting temperature soaring on social media with her stunning bikini clad pictures. The Bollywood actress is currently enjoying the sand and beach of Thailand with her best girl squad for her best friend's bachelorette party.

In the pictures, Nushrat Bharucha, who is riding high on the success of her latest release Dream Girl, can be seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini as she enjoys a dreamy vacation in Thailand.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in a green and pink bikini. In some of her pictures, Nushrat Bharucha is seen posing in the bikini by the poolside. In some of her pictures, one can see Nushrat's thigh tattoo as well.

On the films front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie has crossed the 100 crore mark.

The actress will soon resume shooting for Turram Khan where she will share screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Both the actors have earlier worked together in 2010 release Love, Sex Aur Dokha.

Nushrat Bharucha also has Hurdang in which she will share the screen space with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. The movie is a love story set in the ’90’s and is all set to be released next year.

