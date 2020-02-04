Nushrat Bharucha’s Thigh High Slit Dress Leaves Fans Mesmerised

Actress Nushrat Bharucha was recently spotted in a vivacious avatar as she donned a bold forest green ensemble for the 65th Filmfare Awards curtain raiser ceremony.

The Dream Girl star’s one shoulder gown featuring a risqué thigh high slit will make you go green with envy.

Nushrat took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of her gaze. “Bringing sexy back! #AmazonFilmfareAwards,” she captioned the photos.

Nushrat managed to slay the daring dress so effortlessly that netizens were left in absolute awe. Users have praised the diva on the photo-sharing platform for sporting the brave attire with immense grace and confidence.

One user wrote, “Wow. that really bold and stunning look (sic).”

While another user commented, “You gonna be remembered as trend setter (sic).”

A third comment read, "Wow u r looking hot in green (sic).”

Nushrat jetted to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and was appreciated by the audiences in both the flicks. Her last movie outing was the 2019 comedy-drama, Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana released on September 13.

She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s social black comedy, Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao, which is slated to release on March 13.

Apart from that, she has signed Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s directorial venture titled Hurdang. It is a romantic film set in the background of the student agitation 1990 Allahabad. The love story also features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

