Nushrratt Bharuccha's Blue Mirror Lehenga Is The Wedding Outfit You Need

Nushrratt Bharuccha is an absolute fashionista and she can transform any casual look into an It-girl fashion moment. Her fashion choices are getting better day by day and we cannot keep our eyes off them. Nushrratt raised the temperature on the internet with her ultra-glamorous pictures from a photoshoot.

The Chhorii actress recently turned muse for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and donned a magnificent blue lehenga. The contemporary lehenga set had a blue sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline highlighting her décolleté. It has dark blue prints on it and embellishments at the borders.

She teamed this stylish blouse with a strikingly stunning blue lehenga. It is a long and flowy embellished blue skirt with embroidery in shades of blue. She sported a sheer blue dupatta and styled it as a shrug around her shoulders. For the accessories, she opted for a silver choker, earrings and stone studded bangles from Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

While wearing a gorgeous outfit, the norm is to tone down on the makeup and let the outfit do all the talking. Walking in similar steps, Nushrratt chose radiant skin, blue smokey eyes, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, eyebrows on fleek, beaming highlighter and muted pink lipstick.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress’ love for Indian attires is obvious, as, in an earlier post, the diva had uploaded a slew of photos in a dazzling silver lehenga. She draped herself in the lehenga from the shelves of Disha Patil.

The flowy skirt was adorned with heavy silver sequins, which she teamed with a matching sleeveless risque blouse with a plunging neckline and sequin details. The matching sheer dupatta featured silver zari details on the border that elevated the look. She paired the lehenga set with stoned embellished earrings by Anaya Jewellery.

The actress had her makeup on fleek with flawless skin, bold eyes, nude lip colour and a light sheen on her cheeks for a natural glow. Her recent looks are best for a wedding ceremony or even for an intimate function at home.

