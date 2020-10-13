Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Birth Anniversary: Here are His 5 Timeless Classics

The term Qawwali in the present day remains alive due to the expansive legacy left behind by the King of Kings of Qawwalis (Shahenshah-e-Qawali), Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Known as ‘The Voice of Heaven,’ musician and music director from Pakistan had the extraordinary ability to perform for several hours at high-level intensity. He was named the 4th greatest singer of all time by LA Weekly in 2016. The well-known world music artist also holds the Guinness World Record for the most recorded output by a Qawwali artist. Recognised in the world of music as one of the most powerful voices, it is Khan who introduced and panned the Sufi and qawwali genre across continents. He travelled extensively popularising Qawwali music and influencing contemporary South Asian popular music, in over 40 countries.

The depth in the legendary singer's voice finds a special place in the heart and soul. They hit each note that is bound to give the listener goosebumps. The maestro’s mystical masterpieces are cherished two decades after his death by individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. The legend remains alive in his timeless compositions. On the birth anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, we remember him with classics which define and carry his legacy ahead:

Afreen Afreen

This composition from the Sangam album was first released in 1996. This track marked the first collaboration between Khan and renowned Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar. The love ballad was rendered again in 2016 by Khan’s nephew, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Pakistani singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan. 'Afreen Afreen' remains the Qawwal's most popular compositions to date.

Mere Rashke Qamar

The ghazal-qawwali was composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on the writing of Urdu poet Fana Buland Shehri. Khan performed this song for the first time with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in 1988.

The song was popularised in many concerts but Bollywood couldn’t resist recreating a version of this. It was used by composer Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir for Ajay Devgn’s 2017 movie Baadshaho.

Tumhe Dillagi

Another gem from Khan’s vault of collections, this melancholic qawali is poetic and romantic. The song was rendered by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the video featured Huma Qureshi and Vidyut Jammwal. The popular song speaks of one-sided love and hurts with each note.

Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan composed and sung this song in 1993. The beautiful melody was a part of the Mehfil-e-Sama concert Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Vol 28. The song has been revamped several times by many artists. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sung this song in Ajay Devgn’s film Raid. Pop artist Atif Aslam has also created a version of this classic.

Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai

By far Nusrat Sahab's most sung kalaam. The soulful composition was performed by him at many concerts and for TV shows. Originally released in the year 1992, Khan has made this one magical with his beautifully textured vocals. The song was brought back to life in the Aishwarya Rai and Rajkumar Rao film Fanney Khan.

We miss the timeless classics by Nusrat Khan sahab!