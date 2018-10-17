English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nutrition More Important Than Exercise For Bone Strength
Looking at mineral supplementation and exercise in mice, researchers have found that nutrition has a greater impact on bone mass and strength than exercise.
Representative Image: Getty images
Loading...
Looking at mineral supplementation and exercise in mice, researchers have found that nutrition has a greater impact on bone mass and strength than exercise.
In the study, even after the exercise training stopped, the mice retained bone strength gains as long as they ate a mineral-supplemented diet, Xinhua reported.
"The longer-term mineral-supplemented diet leads to not only increases in bone mass and strength, but the ability to maintain those increases even after detraining," said David Kohn, Professor at University of Michigan in the US.
The second important finding is that the diet alone has beneficial effects on bone, even without exercising.
"The data suggests the long-term consumption of the mineral-supplemented diet could be beneficial in preventing the loss of bone and strength with age, even if you don't do exercise training," Kohn said.
While most studies look at effects of increasing dietary calcium, the new study, published in the journal PLOS One, looked at effects of increased dietary calcium and phosphorous, and found benefits to increasing both.
This is not to suggest that people run out and buy calcium and phosphorus supplements, Kohn said.
Though the findings do not translate directly from mice to humans, they do give researchers a conceptual place to start, the team noted.
In the study, even after the exercise training stopped, the mice retained bone strength gains as long as they ate a mineral-supplemented diet, Xinhua reported.
"The longer-term mineral-supplemented diet leads to not only increases in bone mass and strength, but the ability to maintain those increases even after detraining," said David Kohn, Professor at University of Michigan in the US.
The second important finding is that the diet alone has beneficial effects on bone, even without exercising.
"The data suggests the long-term consumption of the mineral-supplemented diet could be beneficial in preventing the loss of bone and strength with age, even if you don't do exercise training," Kohn said.
While most studies look at effects of increasing dietary calcium, the new study, published in the journal PLOS One, looked at effects of increased dietary calcium and phosphorous, and found benefits to increasing both.
This is not to suggest that people run out and buy calcium and phosphorus supplements, Kohn said.
Though the findings do not translate directly from mice to humans, they do give researchers a conceptual place to start, the team noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos and ATK Eye First Win of the Season
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...