How often do we hear people complaining about bloating, constipation or indigestion? I guess it might be difficult for you to remember that, right? But one similarity between bloating, constipation, and indigestion are that it is related to the stomach and includes some issues of digestion. But what is bloating? Bloating is a condition when your stomach feels tight and full, frequently as a result of gas.

Bloating may be mistaken for other causes of a more pronounced belly, like abdominal wall laxity or looseness. This happens frequently, particularly to older women and those who have had children. But then what are constipation and indigestion? Constipation most frequently happens when faeces or waste cannot be adequately evacuated from the rectum or when it travels through the digestive tract too slowly.

The term indigestion defines a set of symptoms, such as stomach pain and a feeling of fullness shortly after eating. Additionally, indigestion may be a sign of a number of digestive disorders. But how do we get rid of it? Today, we have a nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, who will guide us to get rid of indigestion, constipation, and bloating.

Munmun Ganeriwal shares a magic mix recipe if you are having digestive tract issues. Boil one litre of water and add half the cumin, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds. After this, add fresh ginger to the mixture and add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. And you are ready. Pour into the thermos and remind yourself to drink the mixture at regular intervals.

According to a nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal it is excellent to reduce sugar cravings and get rid of indigestion, bloating, and constipation. You can boost your metabolism and detoxify. So, sip on it hot all through the day.

