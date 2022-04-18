Nutritionist Lays Out Diet Plan For Women in 40s Struggling With Extra Kilos

To look fit and young, women work really hard be it by having a scheduled diet or strenuous workouts. But at some point, it becomes hard to burn the extra calories and experience weight gains around their abdominal region even after exercising.

It occurs because women between the age of 30 and 40 face some major changes in the body. For instance, low metabolism, increased sugar intake and most importantly exhaustion.

Are you dealing with the same thing? If yes, then no worries. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee frequently shares her insights on fitness on Instagram and has recently posted some tips to maintain fitness after 40.

In her post, Anjali has written that no matter how much a woman makes efforts to maintain a regular healthy diet and fitness routine, it does not help her to look younger when she hits her 40s.

She also added that one of the main reasons for gaining weight is that the metabolism rate decreases for women after 40. As a result, they simply don’t burn calories as efficiently as earlier.

Here are some tips by the nutritionist to keep fit after 40:

Healthy snacking: Women should snack on healthy food items such as nuts and seeds- generally almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.

Exercise, Protein intake: After reaching 40, women should boost their protein intake and stick to regular exercise.

Mindful diet: The nutritionist suggests eating whole grains, dals, fruits and fresh vegetables. She also recommended adding fibre such as Sanja, chia seeds and Isabgol once or twice a day for health benefits.

Adequate Sleep: The nutritionist recommended that women above 40 should maintain a proper sleep cycle to relax the body and mind.

Taking supplements: To satiate the deficiencies she has also talked about taking specific health supplements.

