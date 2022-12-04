Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Three Mistakes to Avoid in Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight loss has been a tough journey for a lot of people. It cannot be achieved in isolation, even if your ultimate fitness goal is to lose weight. However, a lot of people forget that. As they embark upon their weight loss journey, they end up making some mistakes that can negatively impact their health. Let us learn not to be hard on ourselves as we prepare for the end of the year, and to eat and drink in moderation during this festive season.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post on her Instagram on Tuesday about the top three mistakes everyone makes while following a weight loss routine.

1. Waiting for New Year

According to Rujuta, many people wait and make resolutions for New Year to start eating right and also starting physical exercises. She said in her caption, “The right time is ‘now’. It won’t take away from the progress you make in 2023, only accelerate it.”

2. Making weight loss a number game

According to Diwekar, health is not about a number. She said, “If you lose weight but also lose sleep, appetite and happiness, then you are just in lose-lose situation. Gaining health is the key to losing weight,” the nutritionist said. While following a healthy lifestyle, including eating clean and exercising, it is important not to obsess over what appears on the scale.

3. Being on Diet that promotes itself as ‘lifestyle’, but requires an app download, products or pills

The nutritionist said that a healthy lifestyle is about “sleep hygiene, ordering less and cooking more. It is about doing less drama and relishing your food nice and slow. It is about exercising like there is a tomorrow because there is one.”

Diwekar concluded by saying, “Keeping it simple is not as complex as it is made out to be. Try sustainability for a change."

