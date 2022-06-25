Nutritionist Shares the Pros and Cons of Drinking Too Much Water During Pregnancy

We all know that drinking water is extremely crucial as it detoxifies our bodies and keeps us hydrated. In fact, it is important for a pregnant woman to intake more water than an ordinary person. But did you know too much water consumption during pregnancy has certain drawbacks in addition to its benefits?

As per a report in The Indian Express, Pritika Bedi, a nutritionist and the founder of Healthsake shared the disadvantages and advantages of drinking water during the pregnancy stage. According to her, too-much water consumption can make a pregnant woman feel exhausted. In such a case, “the kidneys may have to work even harder” leading to a “stressful hormonal reaction that makes the body anxious and tired”.

“When you drink too much water, your electrolyte levels drop, and your body’s balance is disrupted. When electrolyte levels are low, symptoms including muscle soreness and cramping can occur. Water intoxication can occur when women consume a big amount of water in a short period of time. Side effects include confusion, drowsiness, and headaches,” the news portal quoted the health expert.

Despite the drawbacks, pregnant women shouldn’t think about eliminating water from their lifestyle because of the advantages it has to offer for both the mother and the fetus.

Pros of staying hydrated:

Helps in boosting energy

Reduces swelling

Decreases constipation

Improves skin quality

Decreases risks of preterm labour and preterm birth,

Decreases risks of urinary tract infections.

“During pregnancy, water keeps your body hydrated. Cramps, headaches, nausea, and other symptoms may occur if the body is not hydrated. While your baby is developing, drink water. Make sure you drink water every day to avoid constipation, a common ailment among pregnant women,” Pritika explained.

As per Intermountain Healthcare, it is important for pregnant women to drink 8-10 glasses or 2.3 litres of water in a day to avoid serious complications. The report further suggests that in case, you are failing to consume enough water every day, add fruits such as lemons, limes, and frozen raspberries to your water in order to avoid dehydration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.