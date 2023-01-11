Nutritionist Shares Tips On Enjoying Buffets To The Fullest

Festivals and family gatherings are always fun. Whatever the occasion, there is often a buffet whenever there is a large gathering. There are numerous foods and beverages available at buffets, which can sometimes make us confused. While the variety of dishes is certainly appealing to our eyes and taste buds, it can also be detrimental to our health.

A nutritionist named Bhakti Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a post stating her recommendations for food choices at buffets. While the variety of foods is appealing to our eyes and taste buds, expert warns that it may be harmful to our health. “As a result, it is critical to make informed and healthy decisions at these buffets," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

Further, Bhakti Kapoor advised avoiding being overwhelmed by the variety of meals available and filling the plates with everything. “Making wise decisions is essential for enjoying such events,” the nutritionist added.

Here are some guidelines that Bhakti suggested that will help you make smart choices while going to a buffet so that you don’t derail your health objectives:

The nutritionist suggested that not every meal has to be tracked or perfect, it will probably cause you more stress. She told me that you are allowed to simply enjoy foods for the taste of them. Don’t just eat all of it because it’s in front of you. She told me that if you dislike croissants and donuts at breakfast, you don’t have to eat them just because it’s available. Kapoor advised you to include protein-rich foods that will help to slow down your digestion and keep you healthy. Eat slowly and enjoy the flavours. While eating, you should pause and check in with the hunger signals. There will always be another meal in option, one good meal which doesn’t mean success and the other not perfect meal which doesn’t mean failure. She concluded the caption by giving a bonus tip which read “Eat slowly so your brain can recognize when it is full rather than stuffed. Also, be deliberate about your meal selections by avoiding taking a little bit of everything and instead loading up on healthy food options first."

So, follow these important tips and enjoy your delicious and healthy food items to the fullest at a buffet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS7GrNS778A

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here