Nutritionist Suggests Foods To Boost Eye Health

Many think that deteriorating vision is inevitable as a result of becoming older or from straining their eyes. However, leading a sedentary lifestyle too can soar the risk of developing eye health issues.

Consuming a balanced diet is essential because it has the potential of lowering your chance of acquiring eye disorders.

If you eat foods that are abundant in a variety of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, you may be able to prevent serious eye diseases. Keeping this in mind, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee dropped an Instagram post that might be helpful.

Listed below are the 10 foods that you must inculcate into your diet to improve your vision:

Carrots: According to the World Health organisation’s reports, deficiency of vitamin A may lead to blindness among children. Carrots that rich in beta carotene are recommended in the diet for healthy eyes.

Sweet potatoes : These are abundant in beta carotene, an antioxidant that plays a key role in eye health. They are excellent for improving one's vision as they form light-detecting receptors inside one's eyes.

: These are abundant in beta carotene, an antioxidant that plays a key role in eye health. They are excellent for improving one’s vision as they form light-detecting receptors inside one’s eyes. Pomegranate: Adding pomegranate blossoms in one’s diet is considered good for treating inflammatory reactions. Furthermore, they aid in improving one’s vision.

Adding pomegranate blossoms in one’s diet is considered good for treating inflammatory reactions. Furthermore, they aid in improving one’s vision. Mangoes and Papaya: The fact that mangoes and papayas are loaded with vitamin A makes them good for maintaining eye health.

The fact that mangoes and papayas are loaded with vitamin A makes them good for maintaining eye health. Cherries: Cherries provide structure to the eyes as they are rich in vitamin C, which is essential to producing collagen. Several studies suggest that vitamin C may prevent cataracts.

Some other food items suggested by the nutritionist that can do wonders with eye health are peach, watermelon, Methi (Fenugreek leaves) and Spinach. Infuse these foods into your diet and see the results for yourself.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/studies. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

