Nutritionist Suggests These Vegan Foods To Overcome Calcium Deficiency

Osteoporosis or bone weakness is one of the most common health problems in India. This medical condition weakens and brittles your bones, and any slightest stress or jerks can result in a fracture. The condition is an indication of calcium deficiency and it is important to consume calcium-rich food.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, if your daily diet lacks calcium, your body will try to extract it from your bones. In an Instagram post, she said, “Osteoporosis continues to be a major and common health issue. Bones are made up of calcium and store 99 per cent of the calcium in the body while the remaining only 1 per cent is stored and utilised in blood, muscles, and tissues. If you are not getting calcium from your daily diet, your body pulls it from your bones to sustain other functions that are very important for immediate survival.”

The nutritionist suggested that some amount of calcium is continually excreted in the urine and if the dietary intake does not compensate for what is lost, bones will lose calcium over time.

She also elaborated on the importance of maintaining adequate calcium intake. It should be at least 1,000 mg of calcium per day from dietary sources or supplements, which is widely regarded as a safe and effective strategy for osteoporosis prevention and treatment. Too much calcium, on the other hand, can cause constipation, gas, and bloating. Calcium supplementation may also increase the risk of kidney stones.

Further, she explained how milk and dairy milk products are commonly thought to be the only source of calcium, as 1 cup of milk contains nearly 290mg of calcium. However, numerous plant-based sources should be included in your vegan diet because they are all high in several other nutrients required to maintain healthy bones.

Lovneet suggested that apart from milk, other food items like sesame seeds, soya chunks, ladies finger and mustard leaves are rich sources of calcium.

According to Lovneet, apart from calcium, for healthy bones our body needs more vital nutrients like:

Your body requires magnesium to maintain bone health, and a lack of magnesium in your diet may increase your chances of developing osteoporosis. Vitamin K is required for protein function in bone formation and maintenance. Zinc is required for proper bone growth and maintenance, as well as bone regeneration. Zinc deficiency has been linked to postmenopausal osteoporosis.

