Nysa Devgn is Spitting Image of Kajol in This Throwback Pic

Nysa Devgn and Kajol look stunning in their respective traditional attires in this throwback picture.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 23, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Nysa Devgn and Kajol

An image of Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan has been doing rounds across social media platforms. The throwback is from last year’s Diwali celebrations. The mother-daughter duo is looking stunning in traditional attires as they smile for the camera.

The 17-year-old star kid is seen wearing a schiffli lehenga and blouse paired with a matching dupatta in pristine hue. On the other hand, the U, Me aur Hum actress looks beautiful in a pleated mustard saree teamed with a printed blouse. She accessorised her look with statement necklace and earrings.

Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. The couple also has a son, Yug, born in 2010.

On the big screen, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero with husband Ajay Devgn. Ajay was Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj where Kajol essayed the role of his wife. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist in the film, named Udaybhan Rathod.

Kajol’s debut digital project, Devi was a short film that was released on March 2. Devi was directed by debutante Priyanka Banerjee and starred nine resilient women – Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

She is awaiting the release of Tribhanga releasing on OTT platform. The generational family drama weaves a complex tale from the late 1980s to modern-day. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane and has Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead. The story is set in Mumbai where the ladies go back and forth through three generations.

