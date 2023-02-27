While we all crave some delicious food we mostly end up ignoring its nutrients that are much needed for our health. There are several kinds of nutrients required to keep the body healthy, and vitamins are necessary for the formation of body cells and the production of blood. Vitamin B12 is the most important of all vitamins, it is responsible for the formation of RBC and DNA in the blood. Vitamin B12 deficiency can result in a variety of problems ranging from anaemia to memory loss to diarrhoea and constipation.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that your body cannot produce on its own, so you must obtain it through your diet. Although vitamin B12 is found in almost everything, the amount of vitamin B12 in some foods is particularly high. Take note of these food items that are rich in vitamin B12.

White food: The best sources of vitamin B12 are white foods such as milk, curd, eggs, and dairy products, according to a report in Healthline. If you feel tired most of the time, recognise that you have a vitamin B12 deficiency and you must include dairy products in your diet.

Fruits and vegetables: Vitamin B12 can be obtained from red fruits like beetroot, red vegetables like potatoes, white vegetables like mushrooms, and so on, according to the Femina Health website. At the same time, green vegetables contain adequate amounts of vitamin B12.

Oatmeal: Fortified breakfast cereals are a good source of vitamin B12, according to Femina news. Oatmeal, cornflakes, buttermilk, and other dairy products are high in vitamin B12.

Animal Products: According to Healthline, vitamin B12 is abundant in animal products such as meat, eggs, and so on. The majority of vitamin B12 can be obtained from the liver and kidney in meat.

Whole grains: They are the purest source of any nutrient. Whole grains provide adequate amounts of all vitamins. Whole grains contain not only vitamin B12 but also a variety of other nutrients such as protein, fibre, and healthy fat.

