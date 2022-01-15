Oats or Oatmeal, What's Better For Weight Loss?

When it comes to health and weight loss, we always find oats and oatmeal on the diet chart. For weight loss, consuming both or either at breakfast is a healthy way to start your day. They are rich in protein, carbohydrates and fibre.

But which of the two is better? Let’s find out.

Benefits of oats

Apart from protein and carbohydrates in oats, fibre is also found in good quantity. It is a whole grain which not only reduces weight but also benefits our health. Experts believe that if we mix some fruits with oats, their effectiveness increases even more. Oats have only a few calories, the reason it is effective in reducing weight.

Benefits of oatmeal

Like oats, in addition to protein and carbohydrates, fibre is found in sufficient quantity in oatmeal. Besides that, along with iron and folate, oatmeal is also rich in minerals like copper and manganese. This makes it taste better, having people consume it as their morning breakfast. Like oats, it also contains very few calories. Therefore, regular consumption of oatmeal helps in weight loss.

Oats or Oatmeal?

Both oats and oatmeal are rich in proteins and carbohydrates as well as minerals and fibre. That’s why it becomes difficult to say which is better among the two. Therefore, consuming any of these regularly in breakfast can cut a good amount of fat from your body, making you healthy and fit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.