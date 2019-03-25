English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Obesity Causes Early Onset of Puberty
With the increase in childhood obesity worldwide, there has been an advance in the age at which puberty begins in girls.
This image is for representation purpose only.
Loading...
Obese boys and girls are likely to enter puberty at an early age, which can result in stunted growth or depression, finds a new study.
The study showed total body obesity and excess belly fat in boys aged four-seven years were associated with greater odds of starting puberty before age nine.
"With the increase in childhood obesity worldwide, there has been an advance in the age at which puberty begins in girls. But in boys the evidence has been controversial," said lead researcher, Maria Veronica Mericq, Professor from the University of Chile.
The study that will be presented at the ongoing ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans, the US.
For the study, the researchers included 527 Chilean boys.
Among boys aged five or six, those with obesity had nearly 2.7 times the odds of starting puberty early. Whereas those with excess belly fat had almost 6.4 higher odds of puberty before age nine, said Mericq.
She said excess belly fat more closely related to fat mass, because a higher BMI may reflect increased muscle, especially in athletes.
Precocious or early puberty has been linked to possible problems, including stunted growth, emotional-social problems like increased risks of depression and substance abuse.
In addition, in boys, it could lead to a higher incidence of testicular cancer in adulthood, said Mericq.
Controlling the obesity epidemic in children could be useful in decreasing these risks, Mericq noted.
The study showed total body obesity and excess belly fat in boys aged four-seven years were associated with greater odds of starting puberty before age nine.
"With the increase in childhood obesity worldwide, there has been an advance in the age at which puberty begins in girls. But in boys the evidence has been controversial," said lead researcher, Maria Veronica Mericq, Professor from the University of Chile.
The study that will be presented at the ongoing ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans, the US.
For the study, the researchers included 527 Chilean boys.
Among boys aged five or six, those with obesity had nearly 2.7 times the odds of starting puberty early. Whereas those with excess belly fat had almost 6.4 higher odds of puberty before age nine, said Mericq.
She said excess belly fat more closely related to fat mass, because a higher BMI may reflect increased muscle, especially in athletes.
Precocious or early puberty has been linked to possible problems, including stunted growth, emotional-social problems like increased risks of depression and substance abuse.
In addition, in boys, it could lead to a higher incidence of testicular cancer in adulthood, said Mericq.
Controlling the obesity epidemic in children could be useful in decreasing these risks, Mericq noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- IPL 2019 | Moments When Rishabh Pant Made His Bat do the Talking
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results