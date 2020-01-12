Obesity Increases Risk of Cancer, Says Study

Overweight or obese people have higher chance of falling prey to cancer, reveals a study.

The study conducted by Researchers of Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark found that obesity raises the risk of contracting any kind of cancer by 12 per cent, Mail Online reported.

Researchers say that growing rate of obesity is more likely to increase the rate of cancer, take a toll on health, and cause pre-mature death.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, was conducted over a 40-year period, from 1977 to 2016.

Out of 313,321 adults who were clinically diagnosed as being overweight, researchers found 20,706 affected with cancer.

On the other hand, the study found only 18,480 cases of cancer among the general Danish population over the same period.

Obesity not only increases the risk of cancer, but it also makes a person prone to diabetes, strokes and heart attacks.

A 2012 study undertaken by Cornell University found that obesity also takes a high economic toll. The study said that the obesity cost approximately $190.2 billion per year to the US.

It reportedly said that over one third of the adults in the US are bearing the brunt of obesity.

The US, over the last two decades, has implemented number of campaigns to raise awareness among adults and children about ill-effects of obesity.

