Observing Karwa Chauth Fast? Follow These Steps To Maintain Energy

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated by married women mostly in northern and western parts of India. They observe a day-long fast on Karwa Chauth, where they cannot even take a sip of water until the moon rises in the evening. The idea behind fasting on this day is to seek blessings for the long life of one’s husband. Keeping a ‘Nirjala’ fast for the entire day can cause a lot of strain on the body and deprive you of energy. Many women even get sick due to observing this fast on Karwa Chauth.

A few food items can help you to conserve your energy while fasting on Karwa Chauth. According to dieticians, if the right food items are consumed a day before the festival, one can conserve energy and feel good throughout the fasting period.

According to expert dietician Kamini Sinha of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, Karwa Chauth’s fast can cause electrolyte imbalance in the body. Moreover, some women might also face the problem of acidity. Weakness and dizziness occur commonly in many women due to the lack of energy while fasting.

The dietician suggests that a day before Karwa Chauth, women should avoid eating oily and spicy food a day before in order to prevent acidity. Such foods also increase a person’s thirst. Avoiding fried and spicy food can help them get through the next day without excessive complications. Easily digestible foods are recommended to consume a day before the fast. Dal, roti, buttermilk, kheer, curd, rose milk and fruits can be consumed a day before Karwa Chauth. However, women should avoid eating bananas a day prior to the Karwa Chauth fast, suggests Sinha.

Karwa Chauth starts with Sargi, a ritual that takes place around 4:30 to 5:30 AM. During this time, women can have fruits, curd, custard and buttermilk. They can also have some coconut water to control the electrolyte imbalance, which may occur later in the day. Moreover, it will help them stay hydrated.

