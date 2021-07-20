India is renowned for its diversity as it is home to not only a mix of cultures and cuisine but also varied landscapes. While the country houses a plethora of well-known tourist attractions, it also has a myriad of such lesser-known jewels that make even the most intrepid traveller swoon in awestruck delight.

With travel restrictions easing and Covid cases consistently dropping across the country, domestic travel is booming. In fact, visiting smaller, unknown destinations, far from the city, away from the crowds and stress helps to satiate your travel appetite.

Here’s a list of India’s most enchanting and lesser-known destinations:

Jawai, Rajasthan

A hidden gem in India for tranquillity seekers is Jawai, named after the river with mesmerising views. The experience offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with nature and wildlife. The granite landscape and highlands that surround Jawai are a sight to behold. As leopards dwell wild and free, Jawai symbolizes human-nature coexistence. The leopard safari is one of its kind in this wildlife haven, the city is home to wild animals, including nilgai, bears, wolves, hyenas, and chinkaras. In addition, Jawai is a well-known winter haven for migrating birds.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

While rolling over Scotland’s lush green pastures may appear to be a distant travel goal on your bucket list, you can get all of this in India for half the price and twice the joy. With abundant reserves of untapped natural beauty, Ziro is a modest picturesque town, nestled away in the enchanting mountain-scape of Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to its unrivalled scenery and wildlife splendour, the tranquil town is known for its distinctive Apatani tribe. Verdant greenery and breathtaking paddy fields, a fascinating tribal culture unlike any other, and a pleasant weather all year round makes it a must-visit travel destination. Since the past few years, there has been a growth in airline routes to the region resulting in swifter travelling options.

Morachi Chincholi, Maharashtra

Located 50 km away from Pune, this quaint village is the unofficial peacock sanctuary of Maharashtra. As the name suggests, Morachi Chincholi is a village of tamarind trees and dancing peacocks. Legend has it that the tamarind trees were planted during the Peshwa dynasty, which attracted peacocks to the village. A visit to this picturesque village will provide travellers a unique Maharashtrian village life experience as the villagers here offer visitors a bullock cart ride to the farm and help them get a practical experience of irrigation and farming life. One can also enjoy a simple meal of organic vegetables against the backdrop of lustrous ruby-green farms and dancing peacocks, which is a perfect escape into tranquillity.

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala, located in the southern part of Kerala, is known for its calm ambience and vibrant, serene beaches. The red sandstone cliffs and lush greenery around is a sight to behold. The coastal area is home to a black sand beach which is a hidden gem within the area. It is also a hub for the adventure enthusiasts as it is known for its water sports and adventure activities such as paragliding, rafting and parasailing. The destination is home to several fisheries, freshwater springs, hills and forts. Apart from holding the charms of a quiet beach, the coastal area is also home to pilgrimage sites such as the 2000-year-old Janardhana Swamy Temple and the Sivagiri Mutt, which can be spiritually rewarding as you travel to explore the unexplored.

Chaukori, Uttrakakhand

With majestic Himalayan peaks and verdant woods surrounding it, Chaukori is a lesser-known hamlet with jaw-dropping splendour. It is one of India’s finest and most distinctive hill stations, with breath-taking views of Nanda Devi, the Panchachuli peaks, and Nanda Kot. It is noted for its numerous Hindu temples, picturesque scenery, and tranquil ambience, and should be in the travel wishlist for a peaceful getaway. In Chaukori, one may engage in leisurely walks and high-intensity treks, both of which provide a magnificent perspective of the landscape.

Right from the scenic hill stations to gorgeous beaches to peaceful getaways among nature and culture, there is an interesting melange of landscapes across the country which are perfect alternatives for curious travellers looking for something different from the hustle and bustle of big, crowded cities. While travel slowly resumes in the country, it is important to ensure that safety remains paramount.

