English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Offering Helping Hand to Co-workers Can Backfire
The study explored that extending a helping hand was just as likely to make the situation worse, while simply making job resources available had a more consistent positive effect.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Realxnews/ kieferpix/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Offering help to a struggling co-worker or employee on the job can backfire, according to a new study.
The study explored that extending a helping hand was just as likely to make the situation worse, while simply making job resources available had a more consistent positive effect.
"Not all support is good support. Reaching out to offer help to a co-worker could end up insulting them," said Michael Mathieu, graduate student at San Francisco State University in the US.
Simply making support available is often better than overtly discussing it.
Offering job-related support such as a new equipment or career counselling performed roughly the same role as providing emotional support, like listening to a co-worker's problems.
"Sometimes offering support makes things worse, sometimes it makes it better," said Mathieu.
Results showed that support coming from a superior has a bigger impact than when it comes from a co-worker.
The study, published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, reviewed 142 studies.
The team from the varsity used a wide variety of measurements — from job satisfaction to job performance and even stressors like "role overload" (when an employee's workload is too large to handle).
"Before providing support, think about whether it is needed and whether it is wanted. "If it is not, maybe step back and do not provide that," Mathieu warned.
The study explored that extending a helping hand was just as likely to make the situation worse, while simply making job resources available had a more consistent positive effect.
"Not all support is good support. Reaching out to offer help to a co-worker could end up insulting them," said Michael Mathieu, graduate student at San Francisco State University in the US.
Simply making support available is often better than overtly discussing it.
Offering job-related support such as a new equipment or career counselling performed roughly the same role as providing emotional support, like listening to a co-worker's problems.
"Sometimes offering support makes things worse, sometimes it makes it better," said Mathieu.
Results showed that support coming from a superior has a bigger impact than when it comes from a co-worker.
The study, published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, reviewed 142 studies.
The team from the varsity used a wide variety of measurements — from job satisfaction to job performance and even stressors like "role overload" (when an employee's workload is too large to handle).
"Before providing support, think about whether it is needed and whether it is wanted. "If it is not, maybe step back and do not provide that," Mathieu warned.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Reviews Into Australia Cricket 'Confronting', Says Former Skipper Taylor
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...