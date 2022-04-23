Oil pulling: Anushka Sharma Swears by This Morning Ritual

For a better life, holistic wellness experts propose a variety of morning rituals, such as eating complex carbohydrates and proteins for breakfast, having an early meal, bathing in cold water, doing yoga, and so on. Celebrities, too, share their morning routines with fans in order to encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle. In the midst of all of this, actress Anushka Sharma swears by one daily routine that is not just good for dental hygiene but also for general health: oil pulling.

In an Instagram post, Anushka Sharma shared a few pictures with her dog and wrote about oil pulling, its roots in Ayurvedic medicine, the procedure and the health benefits that follow. The caption read, “My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as ‘Kavala’ or ‘gundusha’, a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for a few minutes and then spitting it out.

Further explaining about the benefits of the ancient procedure, Anushka wrote, “This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too.”

What is oil pulling?

An ancient Ayurvedic ritual where a dental technique is performed in an empty stomach for improved oral health and to draw toxins out of the body. This requires one to squish edible oil around the mouth for 10-15 minutes before brushing the teeth.

Preferred oils for this practice:

Coconut oil Sesame oil Sunflower oil Olive oil

It’s Procedure?

These are the steps that you need to follow while doing it and don’t forget it must be performed only using edible oils.

Take a tablespoon of oil on an empty stomach and squish it around in your mouth for 10 to 15 minutes till it turns frothy

Do not swallow; even if it goes within, don’t worry.

Spit out once oil turns frothy

Rinse the mouth and brush your teeth properly with toothpaste

What are the health benefits of oil pulling?

Oil pulling has the following health benefits, according to medical practitioners:

Whitens the teeth

Treats bad breath

Prevents cavities

Reduces gum inflammation

Treats symptoms of migraine, stress, asthma

