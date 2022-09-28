Oil Pulling to Basil Leaves, 6 Easy Ways to Whiten Your Teeth

As they say, “smile is the mirror to your soul” and it is true. But what if you flash your teeth and embarrassingly, they are yellow and off colour? Don’t worry we are here to save your soul from turning yellow with only some natural tips and tricks.

Oil pulling:

According to Healthline, oil pulling is a simple approach to eliminating debris and yellowness from your teeth. Toxins are removed from the teeth as a result of this procedure. Rub coconut oil on your teeth to do this. This eliminates the germs that are hiding inside the teeth. Mustard oil and salt are combined and massaged on the teeth in India. This is the most traditional way. This polishes the teeth and removes germs.

Baking Soda and Lemon

Baking soda is a natural substance that is used to whiten teeth. It becomes more potent when lemon is added. Baking soda and lemon are both alkalines, which kill bacteria.

Strawberry

Strawberries can be used to polish teeth as well. Brush your teeth with a paste made from baking soda and strawberry pulp. After that, rinse with lukewarm water. The teeth will fall out within a few days.

Pineapple

Pineapple also has the property of polishing teeth. According to a study, bromelain enzyme is found in pineapple which eliminates the stains of the teeth. Rubbing the pulp of pineapple on the teeth makes the teeth shine.

Basil

The medicinal properties present in basil eliminate the infection of teeth and gums. Rubbing its leaves on the teeth cleans the teeth. Apart from this, bacteria and other toxins are also removed. However, basil should not be used much on the teeth.

Neem

Neem not only helps get rid of skin-related problems but also protects the teeth against decay. It eliminates all kinds of bacteria as well.

