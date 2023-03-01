Oily T-zone? Here Are 6 Ideas To Combat Oily Skin And Prevent Acne Breakout

There are thousands of sebaceous glands in your skin. These glands produce sebum or oil that aids in protecting and hydrating your skin. But sometimes your glands can produce an excessive amount of oil. This could make your skin appear shiny or make it more acne-prone.

If you have an oily T-zone- the part of the face that includes the forehead, nose and chin and forms the shape of the letter ‘T’, then you are not alone. This zone is susceptible to greasiness and acne.

Do the following to manage it:-

Wash your face

Make sure cleansing is a regular part of your routine if you have an oily t-zone. Wash your face frequently, at least twice a day, to remove impurities that accumulate during the day and prevent excess oil from clogging your skin.

Use a cleanser

You must use a cleanser that’s meant specially for oily skin for your T-zone. Stay away from cream cleansers and use an oil-free foam or gel cleanser.

Opt for powdered sunscreen

To combat shine on your face, you can switch from liquid or spray-based sunblock to powdered formula. Powder sunscreen may not offer adequate protection against the UV rays, so you can consider applying a sunblock cream and layer it with the powder all over your face, and not just the T-zone.

Use blotting paper

Blotting papers are absorbent in nature and can eliminate extra oil buildup from your face. Just press it against the area and done. Avoid rubbing or spreading the paper to prevent spreading sebum on the other parts of the face.

Use baking soda

Baking soda can come to the rescue of your oil T-zone. Mix equal parts of soda and water and apply it on your face like a mask. Scrub it gently and leave it for a few minutes. Wash off your face after a few minutes and you will see reduced oil production and softer blackheads.

DIY face mask

Save some money and whip up a DIY face mask to tackle the oily skin issue. Just take 1/4th cup of yoghurt and mix in 1/4th cup of mashed strawberries and a tablespoon of honey. Apply it evenly on your face and neck and after 10 minutes wash it off. It will have a soothing effect on your skin and tighten the pores.

