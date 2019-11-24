Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Old Newspapers Can be Used for Cheap, Large Scale Production of Carbon Nanotubes

The researchers, however, said not all newspapers are equally good as only those in which a china clay called kaolin is used for sizing resulted in carbon nanotube growth.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RNI, Digitisation. I&B minsitry
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

Researchers have shown that old newspapers can be used as a material on which carbon nanotubes can be grown on a large scale, an advance that may new lead to low cost, eco-friendly methods for manufacturing the tiny molecules.

The researchers, including Indian-origin researcher Varun Shenoy Gangoli from Rice University in the US, said carbon nanotubes have incredible physical properties which allow them to be used in a wide range of commercial product parts such as conductive films for touchscreen displays, flexible electronics, energy generating fabrics, and antennas for 5G networks.

The study, published in the Journal of Carbon Research, revealed that the large surface area of newspapers offered an ideal way to chemically synthesize carbon nanotubes.

"Newspapers have the benefit of being used in a roll-to-roll process in a stacked form making it an ideal candidate as a low-cost stackable 2D surface to grow carbon nanotubes," said study co-author Bruce Brinson from Rice University.

The researchers, however, said not all newspapers are equally good as only those in which a china clay called kaolin is used for sizing resulted in carbon nanotube growth.

"Many substances including talc, calcium carbonate, and titanium dioxide can be used in sizing in papers which act as a filler to help with their levels of absorption and wear," Gangoli said.

"However it was our observation that kaolin sizing, and not calcium carbonate sizing, showed us how the growth catalyst, which in our case was iron, is affected by the chemical nature of the substrate," he added.

The researchers said previous studies had shown that graphene -- a structurally alternate arrangement of carbon atoms -- carbon nanotubes, and carbon dots can be been synthesized with a variety of materials as the base including food waste, vegetation waste, animal, bird, or insect waste.

But until now, they said, this research had been limited.

"With our new research, we have found a continuous flow system that dramatically reduces the cost of both substrate and post synthesis process which could impact on the future mass manufacture of single walled carbon nanotubes," said Andrew Barron, a professor at Rice University.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram