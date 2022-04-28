Olive To Avocado, 6 Healthiest Cooking Oils For a Healthy Heart

Cooking oils are a primary ingredient when it comes to the kitchen. Choosing oils that are right for you and your family’s health is very important. Using improper oils in foods can increase cholesterol levels and fats which may lead to many heart problems. This becomes all the more important when someone in your house has a heart problem or has a family history of heart disease. Let us know the oils that are best for a healthy heart and a long life.

Olive oil: Olive oils are considered one of the most versatile and healthiest cooking oils used by cooking experts and nutritionists. It also has variations like virgin and extra-virgin, which means they are not refined, and therefore of high quality. Extra virgin olive oil has large amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids that contribute to healthy heart health.

Canola oil: Canola oil is the best and safest for those suffering from any heart problems or cholesterol. It is derived from rapeseed containing good fats as opposed to other oils that are highly refined and processed. It also has no cholesterol and is in fact, rich in vitamins like E and K.

Avocado oil: Avocados are not just good as fruit but are also known for their cooking oils. Avocado oils have one of the highest monounsaturated fat contents among other cooking oils. It is pretty famous for dishes that need stir-frys. And it is also extremely rich in vitamin E content, which is good for skin, hair, heart and health.

Sunflower oil: One teaspoon of sunflower oil contains 28 percent of a person’s daily recommended intake of nutrients. This makes it a highly nutritious and heart-strengthening cooking oil. Again, it is also rich in vitamin E and can be flexibly used in cooking.

Walnut oil: Walnut oil has a low smoking point, which means it will reach its boiling peak pretty soon, and cannot be used for high-heat cooking. However, you can use walnut cooking oil as a dressing oil in your salads and pancakes as you like. It also contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which means it’s safe and anti-inflammatory and is good for our health.

Flaxseed oil: Flaxseed oils are not suitable for higher flame cooking and hence can be used otherwise. Their anti-inflammatory and low cholesterol qualities are attributed to good omega-3 fatty acids content. You can use flaxseed oil in dressing and some low-heat cooking.

Try these cooking oils regularly for good health and a healthy heart.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.