Omega-6 Fatty Acids: Why They Are Important for a Health Body

The benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are quite well-known but omega-6 fatty acids are also among the important dietary fats. Omega-6 fatty acids play an essential role in the proper functioning of the body. The polyunsaturated fatty acids mainly work to provide energy. This energy can be converted into biological form only when there is the presence of omega-6 fatty acids in the cell.

Omega-6 fatty acids without doubt are essential for our body. They can be easily obtained from your daily diet. Besides providing energy, omega-6 fats play an important role in boosting the immunity system. These fatty acids are proven to treat the symptoms of chronic disease.

The deficiency of omega fatty acids may cause issues associated with bones. It can also lead to sleep deficiency, depression, stress, lethargy, and fatigue. According to some research, omega-6 fatty acids have also shown benefits in reducing symptoms of inflammatory conditions.

Dietary recommendation as per age

The adequate intake for women aged between 19 and 50 is 12 grams (g) per day. For those over 50, it’s 11 gm per day.

In case of men from 19 to 50 years of age it has been set at 17 gm per day and for males over 50 the intake should be 14 gm per day

Food high in Omega-6

Omega-6 fats can be obtained from refined vegetable oils and foods cooked in vegetable oils. Various nuts and seeds are also good sources of omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-6 fatty acids are also found in evening primrose oil and borage oil.

Soybean oil, corn oil, mayonnaise, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, and cashew nuts are some other good sources of omega-6 fatty acids.

