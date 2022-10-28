Omicron BQ.1 Detected in India: What is the New Variant? Know All About the Symptoms and Precautions

The COVID-19 pandemic may have mellowed down, but it surely has not gone away completely. New sub-variants of Omicron, BQ.1 and BQ 1.1, have been reported from several countries. With fresh cases coming up, health regulators have alerted people to up their guards. The first case of the contagious sub-variants has also been reported from India, reported Hindustan Times. Here’s everything that you need to know about the new Omicron variant.

What is Omicron BQ.1?

Dr Ankita Baidya, the Consultant Infectious Disease at the HCMCT Manipal Hospital told the portal that the concern about the new variant is the mutation that it carries. According to the expert, the mutation allows the infection to evade its host’s immunity and the current treatment of the antibody vaccination. She said, “Omicron BQ.1 is a subvariant of Omicron variant which was recently reported from Pune, Maharashtra. The concern is the mutation that the virus is carrying and is able to evade existing host immunity and also the current treatment of antibody cocktail treatment.”

She added that the concerns against the virus get bigger in winter as the COVID-19 virus is like surviving longer in a cold environment. With people travelling across, the festive season also raises concerns about getting in contact with the infection.

Omicron BQ.1 and BQ1.1 symptoms

The symptoms of the new Omicron variant are similar to regular COVID-19 infection. Possible contact with the virus can cause difficulty in breathing, body ache, fever, cough, fatigue, headache, sore throat, and more.

Omicron BQ.1 and BQ1.1 precautions

Health regulators advised getting tested if the symptoms do not subside especially in the case of the elderly or those suffering from health issues including diabetes, heart-related problems, and more. Avoid social interaction when any symptom occurs to reduce the spread of the virus.

Will COVID-19 vaccination work for the Omicron variant?

Since the variant is the sub-lineage BA.5 of Omicron which in turn is a mutation of COVID-19, the vaccination is likely to produce immunity against the virus. It will work as booster shots to protect from the severity of illness.

