Omicron: How to Keep Yourself Safe from the New COVID-19 Variant

The rising cases of Omicron are increasing the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. People are advised to not compromise the necessary precautions and guidelines issued by both the Central and state governments in order to protect themselves from infection. For the Omicron variant too, citizens have to get vaccinated, if they have not so far, get a booster if eligible, and step-up other precautions, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Even though Omicron is getting all the attention, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many various cities remains the extra-contagious delta variant. Director of the US National Institutes of Health, Dr Francis Collins told The Associated Press that the Delta is the real risk, while Omicron is an uncertain threat. He stated that regardless of the coronavirus type, “we do know what to do.”

As per Collins, it will take a few weeks to learn the key aspects of this latest variant, including whether it’s more contagious, causes severe illness, or does it evades immunity and how much. Dr Julie Vaishampayan from Infectious Diseases Society of America mentioned that in the meantime people should simply add more layers of protection. According to her adding protection layers is important due to the holiday travels and gathering around the corner.

She said that a booster shot is one of the layers, as the added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. Even if the antibodies don’t prove as effective against Omicron as they are against other variants, having more of them in the body might compensate. It will also be an addition to bolstering protection against delta.

Citizens are advised that in addition to masking, avoiding crowds, and working on ventilation, testing is also another protective step. COVID-19 testing is recommended for anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms or was exposed (in any way) to the virus. It could assist in ensuring security before gatherings, even though everybody is vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.