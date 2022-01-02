Omicron Symptoms: Did You Know These Factors can be a Hint to Get Tested for the New Variant?

In the last week, the COVID-19 cases have witnessed a worldwide hike, which forced many countries to impose restrictions. Along with the hike, the new coronavirus variant, Omicron has also instilled fear among people. The first case of Omicron surfaced in South Africa but now it has entered several countries, in India, the Omicron tally has soared to 1,270. Even though experts and health agencies have stated that the new variant is linked to mild infection, we urge people to not compromise on the precautions and dismiss the threat as a mild disease.

The speed at which the variant is spreading is a matter of concern for health experts. Therefore, till we don’t unveil substantiate information over the Omicron and its threat, it is advised that people should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

UK’s ZOE COVID app study has highlighted a bunch of symptoms that indicate that you might be infected with the Omicron variant.

Mild fever

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

Rigorous body pain

Fatigue

Night sweats.

Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite have also emerged as Omicron symptoms.

However, not all skin rashes should be considered as a COVID-19 symptom. It is advised that you take a COVID-19 test to make things clear. In case you test positive, isolate yourself till you test negative and follow all the precautionary measures announced by the government. Focus on an immunity-boosting diet and take proper rest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.