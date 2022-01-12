Omicron Symptoms: Watch Out for these Signs to Prevent Virus Spread

COVID-19 is taking over our lives with its emerging third wave. The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in India reaching out to 4,868 cases recorded till date. Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi are on red alert with highest number of Omicron cases. World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the variant as ‘Variant of Concern’ which can become a dominant strain in the near future.

The virus is said to be mild with having no harsh consequences leading the people to be negligent towards it. People are, therefore, not taking it seriously and mistaking the symptoms to be of normal flu. Stamping the symptoms as a result of weather change, without testing or consulting the doctors, they are doing their regular works as earlier, going to markets, meeting people and so on, becoming a strong carrier of the infection. The ignorance and lack of knowledge is a matter of concern.

Omicron variant symptoms may seem like a normal flu but need to be paid attention. According to a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis, the four common symptoms of Omicron are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

Tim Spector, head of UK’s ZOE Covid study app, mentions mild fever, fatigue, scratchy throat, body pain, night sweats as the signal of Omicron infection. Though, he also added that Omicron patients do not show signs of loss of sense of smell and taste.

Let’s know more about the symptoms of Omicron to keep a check on ourselves and others:

Sore Throat: Unlike COVID-19, Omicron patients can feel a ‘scratchy’ throat with pain. Since the arrival of Omicron variant, it is one of the predominant symptoms which people notice at first. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association who discovered the variant, pointed out that the patients suffering from Omicron complaint of “scratchy" throat with mild body temperature.

Headache: Just like common cold, headache comes handy with the omicron infection too. There may be various reasons that may be causing headache but if one is suffering from headache with other infectious symptoms, they should get tested immediately.

Runny Nose: COVID-19’s one of the most common symptoms is runny nose. The symptoms when combined with other symptoms can be termed as Omicron infection too.

Tim urges people to get tested immediately to curb the spread of virus. The virus may be mild but it can infect both vaccinated and people who have suffered from COVID-19 infection in past. It is advisable to stay at home if you see any symptom. Wearing a three-layer mask is the easiest and the most effective way of preventing the spread of infection further.

