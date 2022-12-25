Omicron to Monkeypox: Diseases That 2023 Needs to Be Wary Of

The Covid and dengue outbreaks in India have raised an alarm among people and health authorities. Corona cases began to rise in India earlier this year. At the same time, other dreadful infections and viral diseases such as dengue, malaria and monkeypox have also witnessed an upswing. While, sudden cardiac arrests also hogged no less limelight than Covid.

Just as people thought the threat of Coronavirus was over, the surge of cases caused by Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in China has again alarmed public health experts and governments across the world. Recently, three cases of this virus have been detected in India. The Central government has issued fresh advisory to states to remain prepared for yet another wave of the deadly disease while advising people to strictly follow Covid protocol. As the year draws to a close, let’s take a look at the viral diseases that made headlines this year.

Sudden Cardiac Deaths

One disease that came to light in 2022 was sudden cardiac deaths especially in young adults. Many people lost their lives due to heart attacks and the most common reason was post Covid complications, according to the experts. Coronary artery diseases, stress, fatigue, abnormal heart beating, arrhythmia and excessive exercise are also other reasons for sudden heart attack.

Rise In Dengue Cases

From other regular infections, dengue cases were on the rise this year across the whole country. It was earlier linked to only low platelet counts. However, this year in some patients symptoms of raised liver enzymes, hepatitis and fluid collection around the lungs were also reported, while high fever, headache and muscle pain used to be the main symptoms of the disease.

Cases of Monkeypox

Monkeypox disease that was earlier reported only in Africa, has made its way to European countries, South Africa and Asian nations, even including India.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection that can transmit from animals to humans. It is not a dreaded disease, but the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it as a global health emergency. The illness is uncommon, yet includes symptoms like fever, cold, cough, headache, body ache, tiredness and a big vascular rash on the skin that looks like pimples. The rash or boils generally starts from the face and then spreads to other parts of the body such as palms and soles.

Rise In Omicron Variant cases

This year Coronavirus cases were on the rise in different countries caused by Omicron, BA.2 and BF.7 variants. While some of these sub-variants were highly infectious, cases in India were in control and did not create much panic.

The new subvariant BF.7 is wreaking havoc in China and 3 cases have also been found in India. This rapidly increasing virus in one infected person can infect 10 to 18 people. According to the experts, people should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Experts also suggest that the Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate process is the most important strategy to follow and to keep a check on this viral infection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xei1DReyzW4

