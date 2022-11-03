Omicron Variant: 5 Health Issues Patients Have Reported After Recovering From the Virus

Although the world has begun to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the danger still exists. Fresh cases of detection of new variants of Omicron have been reported in multiple countries including India. Though the variant has not become a major issue of concern as of yet, experts suggest that Omicron variant viruses have affected the health of humans in the long run. During an interaction with HT Lifestyle, the Consultant of Infectious Disease at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dr Ankita Badiya highlighted five common issues that patients have complained about after recovering from the Omicron variant.

Chronic fatigue syndrome

According to Dr Ankita Baidya, after recovering from COVID, many patients have raised the issue of suffering from chronic fatigue for months. “People are coming with chronic fatigue syndrome after recovering from Covid, especially in the current wave,” she said advising people to immediately seek medical help if they experience the symptoms of fatigue. Restless leg syndrome

Restless leg syndrome is a condition where a person faces an irresistible urge to move their legs, which occurs typically while sitting or lying down. It is said to worsen with age and also disrupt the sleep cycle of an individual. Dr. Baidya claims that restless leg syndrome was an uncommon disorder pre-COVID but its number of cases has only increased after the Omicron wave. Cardiac issues

It isn’t unknown that several cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) have been reported in the past. The expert suggests that COVID, especially the Omicron variant have resulted in a surge of cardiac complications among many. The medical health expert highlights though the symptoms of Omicron can be mild, the virus can result in the blockage of coronary arteries leading to cardiac arrest and other complications. Stroke

Apart from cardiac arrest, stroke is another problem that people have complained about. Dr Baidya said, “COVID has a tendency to block the artery and veins causing more people to experience such problems.” Lung issues

Omicron attacks the respiratory organ of humans and the aftermath of the pandemic is given rise to cases of prolonged coughs, bronchitis-like issues, and breathing issues. “Lungs are getting affected by chronic bronchitis-like issues. With high levels of pollution and the ongoing Covid wave, patients are coming in with prolonged coughs and discomfort in breathing,” said the doctor.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

