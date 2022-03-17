Omicron's Stealth Subvariant Cases Rise in China, Here are the Symptoms

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus’ omicron variant, sometimes known as a “stealth” subvariant, has been found in several patients in China. It is reported that this stealth subvariant of omicron is the biggest one in two years for the east Asian country.

It should be noted that the stealth variant of COVID-19 does not have the same missing target gene. An infection with BA.2 or stealth can be detected by coronavirus home tests kits, however they cannot indicate which variant is responsible for the infection. The recent surge in the stealth sub-variant of omicron follows the initial spread of the BA.1 omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in southern Africa in late November 2021 and quickly spread worldwide.

A recent laboratory study of the stealth sub-variant suggests that its rapid increase is probably due to it being more transmissible than BA.1. Other preliminary studies have also suggested that stealth can readily overcome immunity from vaccination and previous infection with earlier variants, although it is not much better than BA.1 at doing so.

What are the symptoms of this stealth variant of omicron?

Patients infected by the stealth omicron variant are found to complain of dizziness and fatigue. These are only early stage symptoms. Dizziness and fatigue are common everyday symptoms, one must keep an eye out if they continue to persist. If these symptoms bother you for a couple of days or more, then one should consult a doctor. Health officials in the US have also reported that those affected with the stealth subvariant, also have symptoms that come along with the omicron variant such as cold-like symptoms, sneezing, coughing and sore throat.

As of now, wearing an N95 mask and receiving the full vaccination of coronavirus is the best way to prevent yourself from catching the virus.

