On 15th Anniversary of 'No Entry,' Celina Jaitly Thanks Audience for Accepting 'an Outsider'
Celina Jaitly looked back at her Bollywood journey as she penned a note to mark 15 years of her film, "No Entry", which had released in 2005.
Credits- Instagram
Actress Celina Jaitly is thanking the audience for accepting an outsider like her. The actress looked back at her Bollywood journey as she penned a note to mark 15 years of her film, "No Entry", which had released in 2005.
"Yesterday marked the 15th year Anniversary of my film NO ENTRY. Thank you audience for accepting an outsider and giving your love for so many consecutive years to this film. This is still one of the "MOST WATCHED" films on all platforms," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, as she shared a video montage of clips from the film.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday marked the 15th year Anniversary of my film NO ENTRY. Thank you audience for accepting an outsider and giving your love for so many consecutive years to this film. This is still one of the “MOST WATCHED” films on all platforms. I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest technical & creative talents in our film industry. At the age of 22 I was so naive and young and overwhelmed during the shoot. Thank you @aneesbazmee for teaching me so much about comedies and film making. This song ISHQ MEIN by the iconic music director @anumalikmusic ( Sung by the master talents @alishachinaiofficial @krishnakumarkunnath KK ) was choreographed by the legendary @prabhudevaofficial sir. Each beat literally had 32 beats to catch within it, even as a trained classical & jazz dancer I was shaking ( lol). We shot this song in South Africa ( Cape Town), Thailand & Mauritius over a period of 8 Months thanks to most incredible producers like late @sridevi.kapoor & @boney.kapoor Working with a senior like @anilskapoor I learnt a lot about comedy timing. Thank you costars @beingsalmankhan #fardeenkhan . This was also the beginning of many special friendships with amazing girls @imeshadeol @bipashabasu @larabhupathi ... NO ENTRY will always hold a special place in my life and career. Thank you universe and all my fans. Subscribe to @tips to watch the full song. https://youtu.be/kTZW4eU3o7s #15yearsofnoentry #celinajaitly #celina #bollywood #noentry #laradutta #anilkapoor #salmankhan #eshadeol #aneesbazmee #hitfilm #films #indianfilm
Looking back at the shooting of the film, she said: "I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest technical and creative talents in our film industry. At the age of 22 I was so naive and young and overwhelmed during the shoot."
"Thank you @aneesbazmee for teaching me so much about comedies and film making. This song ‘ISHQ MEIN'' by the iconic music director @anumalikmusic ( Sung by the master talents @sunidhichauhan5 @krishnakumarkunnath KK ) was choreographed by the legendary @prabhudevaofficial sir. Each beat literally had 32 beats to catch within it, even as a trained classical & jazz dancer I was shaking," she added.
"We shot this song in South Africa ( Cape Town), Thailand & Mauritius over a period of 8 Months thanks to most incredible producers like late @sridevi.kapoor & @boney.kapoor," she mentioned.
She also went on to talk about her co-stars and said: "Working with a senior like @anilskapoor I learnt a lot about comedy timing. Thank you costars @beingsalmankhan #fardeenkhan . This was also the beginning of many special friendships with amazing girls @imeshadeol @bipashabasu @larabhupathi ... ‘NO ENTRY' will always hold a special place in my life and career. Thank you universe and all my fans.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Teaser: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Back as Gopi Bahu
- Samantha Akkineni Says The Family Man Season 2 is 'Kick-a**'
- Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s Expected Contestant Noel Sean Announces Divorce With Ester Noronha
- Sadak to Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt's Films Continue to Portray Mental Health in Problematic Light
- Honda to Continue Selling 4th-Gen City in India Alongside All-New Model, 2 Variants on Offer