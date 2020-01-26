Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

On 71st Republic Day, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur and Others Come Together for Mahim Beach Clean-Up Drive

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
On 71st Republic Day, Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur and Others Come Together for Mahim Beach Clean-Up Drive
On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai.

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which the stars can be seen picking up garbage from the beach.

Talking about the initiative, Pragya said: "For me the environment is of utmost priority. With the ongoing climate crisis and change in environmental conditions, it is imperative for all of us to take a stand and work towards its betterment in every possible way."

"The clean up is something we'll continue to do. I'm very grateful to my friends for supporting me unconditional," she added.

After returning from the clean-up drive, Mrunal took to Instagram and expressed her happiness to be part of this environmental cause.

"Happy Republic Day mere pyare Bharat wasio....post beach clean-up," she wrote alongside a video in which she is seen hoisting the Indian flag.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Republic Day mere pyaare Bharat vasio.... 🇮🇳 Post beach clean up 😇

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

