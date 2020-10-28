On Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday, a Look at the Actress' Most Outstanding Fashion Moments

Dignified, poised and always elegant, Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal lineage comes through in her sartorial picks. Having made her mark on the silver screen with memorable roles, the actress’ classic beauty is mirrored in her closet repertoire that reflects the ethereal romanticism and grace of the bygone era.

Her diverse sartorial lexicon boasts ample variety, including timeless picks to experimental silhouettes. A firm fixture on the best-dressed lists, Aditi is also known for her envy-inducing roster of contemporary dressing and off-duty style which often assume favour in her wardrobe.

Aditi’s style has been exceedingly free-spirited and relatable, ever since she debuted in Bollywood in 2012. Keeping the bohemian quotient intact, she brings a stark contrast to the table from the high-octane drama she usually brings to the red carpet.

And when in the mood to get her urban alter ego out, the classical dancer’s trick is to experiment with denim. She has fun with her picks but doesn’t compromise on utility for statement-making sake.

Aditi is picture-perfect in this short blue and white tie-dye kurta which came with a silver button-down detailing. She opted for a pleated sharara set instead of regular pants to add volume to her look. Jewellery is a department she also takes care of like a pro.

Another head-turning Indian look of the star was the Saheb. The buttery white Anarkali set may have come in a muted tone, but featured interesting tiny details. The pleated border on the Anarkali makes it an investment-worthy piece.

When it comes to reinventing a silhouette, statement jewellery should be a woman’s go-to arsenal. Aditi is always seen banking upon a pair of silver earrings no matter what the occasion is. She adds a necklace and bangles and likes to wear it all together.

Aditi always manages to win the vote, when it comes to off-duty choices and co-ord sets. This printed number is seen in various iterations and Aditi can pull it off with effortless ease.

Aditi stepped on the red carpet for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in a dusty pink lehenga. It was juxtaposed in contrast with a red embroidered jacket. Sleek hair and an absolute sans on jewellery gave the spotlight to the unconventional colour palette.

Happy Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari!