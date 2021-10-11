On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Watch 7 Songs Sung by the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'

Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today. The Bollywood‘s ‘angry young man’ is neither that angry, nor that young any more. Born on October 11, 1942, Inquilaab Srivastava, who gained fame and popularity as the prolific actor Amitabh Bachchan through cult films like Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, has appeared in over 190 films in a career spanning almost five decades.

The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema, the actor, who has won four National Film Awards as Best Actor and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime achievement, has also, occasionally lent his baritone voice for sporadic compositions.

As the actor turns 79, here’s looking at 7 compositions that have been sung by the Shahenshah of Bollywood:

Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali (1981)

A popular track from Silsila, the song, by Bachchan, is considered to be one of India’s best known folk numbers. It was written by Amitabh Bachchan’s father, the noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and is based on a bhajan, by the 15th century mystic poet Meera. It is song celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, and has attained cult status over the years.

Neela Aasman So Gaya (1981)

Another classic by Bachchan from the same film, according to music expert Rajesh Subramaniam, the tune of the song was actually composed by Shammi Kapoor, who made Bachchan listen to it on the sets of Zameer. Bachchan suggested it to Yash Chopra, who in turn, incorporated it in Silsila.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (2003)

From the film Baghban that starred Bachchan and Hema Malini after a gap of twenty years, the song, that was penned by Sameer is once again an ode to the festival of colours, Holi and sings about Lord Rama playing with colours in the kingdom of Awadh.

Rozana Jiye (2007)

From the film Nishabd, starring the late Jiah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film saw Bachchan play a man who is in love with his daughter’s friend. The song was composed by Amar Mohile while the lyrics were by Farhad Wadia and Sajid Khan.

Ekla Cholo Re (2012)

From the film Kahaani, Bachchan paid tribute to the Bard Rabindranath Tagore through this popular Rabindrasangeet. Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar recreated music for this new version.

Piddly Si Baatein (2015)

From the film Shamitabh, the music for the song was given by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja and had lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire. The film had a prominent place for Bachchan’s voice, with the song being sung by him as well.

Mere Angne Mein (1981)

From the film Laawaris, directed by Prakash Mehra, the song had Bachchan crooning and dancing to it. The number became very popular due to Bachchan’s performance in drag, with the song paying tribute to all kinds of wives — fat, tall, short, dark, or fair skinned.

https://youtu.be/SokmVB7jGd0

