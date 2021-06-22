On Amrish Puri’s Birth Anniversary, Here Are Some of His Most Iconic Dialogues

This year marks Amrish Puri’s 89th birth anniversary. He was born on June 22, 1932. One of the great actors of Hindi cinema to have sizzled on the silver screen with captivating, unique style of acting, Puri was incredibly popular. His deep-seated, baritone voice, characteristic villainous gaze and military style body language had set the prolific actor apart from his contemporaries.

He featured in over 350 films and was known for his incredible uniqueness in portraying two extreme spectrums of characters -from super villain, to loving, protective father. Almost every film of Puri gave us dialogues that remained evergreen. His ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ had become an iconic, immensely popular line. There was a distinct style to the legendary actor’s dialogue delivery that left an indelible mark in viewers’ mindscape. Most of his dialogues have crossed the barriers of time and became eternal.

Here’s reminiscing the popular dialogues of the celebrated actor as a tribute on his birth anniversary:

1. Ja Simran Ja, Jee le Apni Zindagi —Who can ever forget DDLJ movie’s this iconic line by Puri.This has become a go-to phrase in colloquial language.

2. Aao Kabhi Haweli Pe —Aphrase that has been turned intoGIFs and meme these dayswas originally from Puri’s film Nagina, where his character Bhairon Nath utters this spine-chilling dialogue.

3. Jawani Mein Aksar Break Fail Ho Jaya Karti Hai —Puri spoke these words as Nageshwar “Don” from Phool Aur Kaante.

4. Aaisi Maut Maroonga Iss Kamine Ko… Ki Bhagwan Yeh Punar Janam Waala System Hi Khatam Kar Dega —This one was from Karan Arjun where Puri played the villanious role ofThakur Durjan Singh.

5. Galti Ek Baar Hoti Hai, Do Baar Hoti Hai… Lekin Teesri Baar Iraada Hota Hai —This was from the movie Ilaaka that starred Mithun Chakravarty, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, beside Puri. The latter spoke the line with such gravitas and conviction that this too remains etched in memories.

6. Yeh Adaalat Hai, Koi Mandir Ya Dargah Nahi Jahan Mannatein Aur Muraadein Poori Hoti Hain —This was a dialogue bythe character Indrajit Chaddha(an immoral lawyer) essayed by Puri in the film Damini.

