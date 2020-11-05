On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, Check Out Her Stunning Pics on Social Media

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty will turn 28 on November 5, 2020. She might not be successful like her father but the actress is surely a diva. The actress often cracks up the internet with her social media posts. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from her life. The actress graced the Instagram in Ritu Kumar latest collection.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “Sunshine in my pocket ☀️ Ready for the intimate festivities with @ri_ritukumar latest collection #RiRituKumar”.

The actress shared a picture in Aisha Rao’s outfit that she wore during Lakme fashion week. Sharing the picture the actress penned, “loved walking for @aisharaoofficial, who’s collection embodies the importance of sustainable fashion, introducing sock waste as fabric! Thank you @lakmefashionwk for having me be apart of your first virtual show. ♥️”

Recently Athiya has also shared a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram and captioned it as “borrowing some energy”. Athiya looks beautiful in her no-filter look.

The actress who was last in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui earlier shared a picture that left everyone awestruck. The actress who looks simply gorgeous in the picture, captioned the image, “multitasking: chilling and losing my mind at the same time :)”.

Athiya’s post grabbed many celebs attention. Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari took to the comment section and wrote, “Loooooooove! Stunning ”.

Athiya shares a beautiful bond with her father Suniel Shetty. Earlier on his birthday, the actress posted a throwback picture from her childhood days where the actor can be seen kissing the little Athiya. The father-daughter duo looks super adorable in the picture. Athiya also pens a heartfelt note which reads, “to my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart. @suniel.shetty”.

Meanwhile, Athiya is rumoured to be dating the Indian cricketer KL Rahul. However, the duo hasn’t open about it yet.