On Bella Hadid's Birthday, Take a look at Model’s Best Instagram Pictures

American model Isabella Khair Hadid, better known as Bella Hadid, celebrates her birthday on October 9. The 23-year-old began modelling at the age of 16 and was signed to IMG Models, an international modelling agency when she was 18.

Born in Washington DC to former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, Bella grew up in Los Angeles along with her two other model siblings Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid. Through her father, she claims descent from Daher Al Omer, Prince of Nazareth and the Sheik of Galilee.

It is quite evident from Bella’s social media profile that the model is all about fashion. On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her most influential fashion posts on Instagram.

Bella sizzled in yellow lace lingerie with a hooded cape as she posted backstage snaps from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show. Highlighting her incredibly toned abs, the catwalk queen looked sensational in a revealing bralette top with matching briefs.

Set against the rugged backdrop of Cappadocia, Hadid looks stellar in this black re-constructed pantsuit with white stripes. Her look is completed with black and white boots.

Hadid captioned this picture as “Palestinian and Dutch”, proudly claiming the beauty she inherited from her diverse lineage. The simple look has been complemented with an eye-catching hat and a pair of gorgeous earrings.

Fresh as the dew, Hadid looks radiating in this bathing suit. Her face is devoid of any makeup, making her look even more scintillating, in front of the white hydrangeas.

Bella Hadid donned a plunging black crystal embellished dress while attending the Met Gala 2019. She kept her hair style short and suave, enhancing her look with a pair of emerald teardrop earring.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.