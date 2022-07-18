On Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday, A Look at Her Brilliant Fashion Sense

A very Happy Birthday to Bollywood diva, Bhumi Pednekar. She is one of the finest actresses in the industry who excels in both her work and her quirk. Bhumi never fails to treat her fans with not only her bold and glamorous avatar but her ethnic ensemble as well.

Since the actress has gotten a year wiser, let’s take a look at some of her looks which broke the internet.

The most recent and quirky outfit of hers gave a whole vacation vibe and it won’t be a lie if we say we are craving a vacation. She wore an orange crochet bikini top paired with the same coloured pants. The actress flaunted her midriff like no one’s business and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She completed the whole look by adding an orange shirt that had a blue and white stripe going on. Talking about her makeup, she chose a subtle and neutral base with a gloss on her lips.

Red is hot, but when it comes to Bhumi it’s even hotter. Just look at her, she sent her fans into a tizzy. Wearing an ethnic ensemble, her red saree with a red blouse reminded us of Sushmita Sen from Kal Ho Na Ho. For jewellery, she went all subtle and added only a statement pearl choker and kept her makeup neutral.

Flaunting her goal-worthy body, the diva wore a t-shirt dress paired with a corset on top of it styled by Pranita Abhi. Talking about her makeup, we know neutrals are her favourites and she aced it again. Flaunted her long beautiful hair with wavy curls.

Bhumi looks unreal with her yellow kaftan dress with mirror work going all over. She definitely raised the temperature when she shared these pictures on the internet. A mix of traditional and western wear, this outfit was a vibe in itself. Let’s not forget her eye-catching jewelry! Bhumi wore a heavy necklace and kundan bangles with this.

