On Day Before Sonam Kapoor's Wedding, Her BFF and Designer Masaba Gupta Shares Emotional Post

Sonam’s friend and designer @MasabaG shares an emotional and heartwarming message a day before #SonamKiShaadi It made us tear up as well ❤️ #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKapoor #weloveyousona pic.twitter.com/y2ruZ9HJYU — Sonam Kapoor FC (@SonamKapoorFC) May 7, 2018

Gen-next designer Masaba Gupta, a dear friend of bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor, says the actress' ability to stick up for people who matter is magical. Earlier today, Masaba posted a black and white photograph of Sonam from her own wedding four years ago."You will be married tomorrow and I just want to say that in the last 18 years that I've known you, you have been the most compassionate woman I've known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter and always shower love and warmth on those you love...Even from afar is magical.. I don't think I will ever forget 2009, when I started my label and you called me at 7 a.m. just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support and we hadn't even spoken for years," Masaba wrote alongside the image.The designer, 29, added that Bollywood can change people, but the Aisha star has chosen to be who she wants to be. "The industry you are in can turn even the best of people, but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be, hold your ground and still do great work," Masaba added. She said the Neerja actress has made everyone an integral part of her wedding celebrations with long-time beau Anand Ahuja."Thank you for being my lucky charm and showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful and being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing," Masaba added.See her posts below:Sonam's wedding revelry commenced on Sunday with a mehendi ceremony, which was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress will be tying the knot with Anand on Tuesday.(With IANS inpus)