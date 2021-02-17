On Ed Sheeran's Birthday, Listen to These Greatest Hits of the English Singer

The English songwriter, singer, record producer, entrepreneur, actor- Ed Sheeran is a multifaceted superstar. This pop star has been grabbing attention since the time he debuted on YouTube.

The ‘Shape of you’ hitmaker has been a stupendous success, that too in a record shortest span of time. A terrific musician par excellence, Ed has over 31.7 million Instagram followers. Though he takes occasional hiatus from social media, he continues to be very much in the news with his songs.

He is the recipient of 4 Grammys, 5 Brit Awards, and 6 Billboards Music Awards. On Ed’s birthday, let’s have a look at the superstar singer’s music that has been quite a showstopper worldwide:

Thinking out loud: Reaching zenith of popularity, this British singer-songwriter’s “Thinking Out Loud” became a smashing hit. It received another two platinum plaques from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). It went to match the biggest hit in history.

Perfect: An absolutely soothing, soulful, endearing song is ‘Perfect’. There’s a second version which is a duet with Beyonce, that lends a beautiful vocal contrast. It’s a treat for all music lovers for sure.

Happier: A sonorous, heart-wrenching song from Ed’s album Divide, that keeps up with the superstar’s brand of the image perfectly - a master creator of emotional, heart-warming songs. The sleek tune embodying the innocence and post-break-up maturity just perfectly sit well with the lyrics.

Photograph: This is yet another beautiful, exquisite, acoustic song by Ed with only 1 guitar and piano in the background.

Shape of you: Of course, how can we not mention this immensely popular track in the list! Such is the magic of this ‘I love the shape of you’ song that even Obama could not resist singing it.

Afterglow: Announcing the launch of his new single, Ed treated his fans with ‘Afterglow’ as a surprise Christmas present a few days ahead of December 25. This romantic number is already topping the charts since its release.