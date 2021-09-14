On Hindi Diwas, Here's A List of Revolutionary Hindi Poets Who Changed The World With Their Words

India is a land of culture, art and philosophy. Poets in India too have a long history of standing up to the social and political oppression by the people in power and bringing about change at the grassroots level.

Even in the current period, poets from the Indian subcontinent have spoken out for their views and written for peace, change, rights, and revolution. Some of these poets went on to become legendary because they practised what they taught. Here is a list of some contemporary Hindi poets who fall within this group-

Maithili Sharan Gupt

Maithili Sharan Gupt, a Rashtra Kavi and Padma Bhushan awardee, was one of India’s contemporary Hindi poets. Gupt, a major admirer of Kabirdas, began composing poems shortly after he quit schooling. His literary style was distinct since he wrote in Khari Boli (simple dialect), although most others chose to utilise the Braj Bhasha dialect. His writings were primarily nationalistic in nature, with storylines inspired by the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Buddhist tales, and the lives of holy people.

Bharat-Bharati, in which he wrote about the liberation fight, was his majorly appreciated work. Gupt’s other well-known works are Saket, Jayadrath Vadh, Kirano Ka Khel, and Yashodhara.

Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’

He was a rebel at heart, and he ardently backed the young, burning with vengeance against the British. His ideas were powerful and influential, giving voice to the more revolutionary forces of the independence struggle. He was awarded the moniker Rastrakavi for his patriotic works (national poet). Being a poet in the Veer Rasa (courage) vein. As a leader, poet, and member of parliament, he took part in the liberation movement.

Sanskrit ke Chaar Adhyay is one of his most well-known works. Rashmirathi, another of his works, is regarded as one of the greatest translations of the Mahabharata.

Harivanshrai Bachchan

He is one of the India’s most influential, inspirational, and multi-talented poets! He wrote in Hindi and English on a variety of topics. He was the torch-bearer of Chhayavad. Poetry was not only a method for him to express himself, but it was also a chance for him to grasp the changing circumstances around him.

One of his earlier writings, Agneepath, discusses the significance of struggle and having a purpose in life. Some of his works are Dhaar ke Idhar Udhar, Lo Din Beta, Lo Raat Gayi.

Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu, dubbed the ‘Nightingale of India’, was a freedom fighter, poet, advocate for women’s rights, and an opponent of imperialism. She was a one-of-a-kind woman. Her poetry was passionately nationalistic, depicting the richness of India and Indian culture in exquisite detail. Her poetry was rich in imagery and lyricism. She was also a part of the suffragette movement while at Cambridge.

Naidu’s poetry comprises both children’s poems and more serious poems about patriotism, passion, and sorrow. “In the Bazaars of Hyderabad," published in 1912, is one of her most popular poems. Her poem ‘The Gift Of India’ also has been widely appreciated.

Mahadevi Verma

Mahadevi Verma is a well-known name in the history of Hindi literature. Without her, no discussion of Hindi literature is complete. She was known for writing about her personal life and speaking about social welfare and women’s growth. In the great temple of Hindi literature, Mahadevi was regarded as the ‘Saraswati.’ She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1988. Mahadevi Verma will be remembered as one of the most famous storytellers in Hindi literature.

Yama, Mera Parivar, Path Ke Saathi, and her famed childhood memoir, Mere Baachpan ke Din are among her significant writings. Gillu, the narrative of a tiny squirrel, is one of her touching stories.

Ram Prasad Bismil

Ram Prasad Bismil was born in 1897 in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was fluent in both Hindi and Urdu. He wrote under the pen name ‘Bismil’. He was a poet as well as a revolutionary and freedom fighter. People remember his poetry Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna by heart. His poetry and poems on which he devoted his life reflect the same passion for the land. His poetry reflects the restlessness and anxiety of adolescence.

Some of Bismil’s most significant works include Tarana-e-Bismil, Gulami Mita Do, Charcha Apne Qatl Ka.

