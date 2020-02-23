On His 38th Birthday, Karan Singh Grover Launches Art Website, YouTube Channel
The 'Dill Mill Gaye' actor is an artist too and launched his YouTube channel and art website. He rings in his birthday with wife Bipasha Basu in Maldives.
Image courtesy: Karan Singh Grover/ Instagram
Actor Karan Singh Grover, who turned a year older on Sunday, launched his art website and YouTube channel.
For the uninitiated, Karan is an artist too. So, on his birthday, the "Dill Mill Gayye" fame actor has come up with the art website starinfinityart.com and his YouTube channel 'Starinfinityart' to share his artwork among his fans.
"I often get told that I seem to age regularly while doing shows or films and I get asked why there are times that I'm missing. The reason is that I paint. There are many worlds inside my head that sometimes restrict me from doing other things because I need to put them out on the canvas.
View this post on Instagram
"As long as the expression is not complete, I can't focus on anything else. And now, I'm ready to showcase my work. The website and the channel are getting launched on my birthday. Why you ask - It's just the birth of me as an artist. I have lots of pieces that are complete. The exhibition is going to happen soon," Karan said.
Karan is currently celebrating his 38th birthday along with his wife Bipasha Basu in Maldives.
