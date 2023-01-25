On HistoryTV18: This Start-Up From Tamil Nadu ‘Prints’ Affordable Houses

You have heard of 3D printed masks, keys, safety equipment but did you ever imagine a 3D printed house? A start-up founded by an IIT-Madras alumni has developed the first 3D printed house in India in a span of just 21 days.

Watch this one-of-a-kind house built with an unconventional method on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Thursday, 26th of January at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The ninth season of the pathbreaking original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of entertaining, motivating and inspiring viewers every Thursday at 8 PM with enthralling, wondrous stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

It took Tvasta, the startup behind this technology, 1500 failed attempts to perfect this hi-tech construction process to 3D print homes and other constructions in as little as 21 days, with zero waste and optimised production. No wonder Tvasta was also the National Startup Awards 2021 winner in the Industry 4.0 sector under the 3D printing category. Learn more about this fascinating house construction technology this Thursday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HISTORY TV18 (@historytv18)

Watch this fascinating technology in action along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the story of one ‘Amma’ who is driving a change.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Thursday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here