On Ian Fleming's Death Anniversary, Here Are 5 James Bond Novels You Must Read

The English author, journalist and naval intelligence officer who is known across the world for his James Bond series of spy novels, Ian Lancaster Fleming, born on May 28, 1908, breathed his last on August 12, 1964 at the age of 56. The author who worked for Britain's Naval Intelligence Division during World War II, was involved in planning Operation Goldeneye and two intelligence units, 30 Assault Unit and T-Force.

These insights into wartime services would later prove to be invaluable for Ian Fleming in writing his James Bond novels.

On the author's 55th death anniversary, here are 5 of his best James Bond novels one must read.

Casino Royale (1953): The first James Bond book, it paved the way for a further 11 novels and two short story collections by Fleming during his lifetime. Fleming wrote the draft for the novel in 1952 at his Goldeneye estate in Jamaica while awaiting his marriage. The book has been adapted for screen thrice, as a 1954 episode of the CBS television series Climax! with Barry Nelson as an American Bond, a 1967 film version with David Niven playing "Sir James Bond", and a 2006 film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Diamonds Are Forever (1956): The story centres on Bond's investigation of a diamond-smuggling operation that originates in the mines of Sierra Leone and runs to Las Vegas. It was adapted into the seventh Bond film starring Sean Connery as Bond in 1971.

Goldfinger (1959): MI6 operative James Bond is seen investigating into the gold smuggling activities of Auric Goldfinger in the novel. Goldfinger is also suspected by MI6 of being connected a Soviet counter-intelligence organisation. It was the third James Bond feature film starring Sean Connery as Bond and released in 1964.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1963): On Her Majesty's Secret Service is the second book in the Blofeld trilogy, which began with Thunderball and concluded with You Only Live Twice. The story revolves around Bond's ongoing search to find Ernst Stavro Blofeld. In 1969 the novel was adapted as the sixth film and became the only film to star George Lazenby as Bond.

Octopussy and The Living Daylights (1966): The 14th and final book to be written by Ian Fleming on the Bond series, it was a collection of short stories. The stories in Octopussy and the Living Daylights were combined with that of For Your Eyes Only to form a new Penguin Books compilation titled Quantum of Solace in 2008.

