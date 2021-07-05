On Javed Ali’s Birthday, Watch Soul Touching Songs by the Singer

Javed Ali, the talented playback singer who is also known for his wonderful live stage shows, turns a year older today. He started singing from childhood under his father’s guidance. Ali always idolized Ghulam Ali and got his first-hand experience in live concerts under his tutelage. The Delhi-born singer changed his last name from Hussain to ‘Ali’ to pay tribute to his ‘guru’, Ghulam Ali.

He has established himself as a remarkable singer in Bollywood with his several superhit songs. He tasted incredible success for the first time with the song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from Naqaab in 2007. Ali’s mesmerising voice has charmed its way into the hearts of the audience, ever since. Besides Hindi, the singer has sung in many regional languages like Odiya, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s look at his soul touching songs:

Jashn-E-Bahara: This lovely song composed by A R Rahman for the film Jodhaa Akbar was beautifully sung by Ali. He won many awards including IIFA Award as the Best Male Playback Singer for his soulful rendition of the song.

Kun Faya Kun: This melodious, Sufi song from Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar almost became a national favourite. Ali made an incredible impact with his soul stirring voice in this song composed by Rahman, lip synced by Ranbir Kapoor.

Tu Hi Haqeeqat: This romantic song from Tum Mile composed by Pritam once again proved Ali’s versatility, and went on to become extremely popular.

Arziyan: It was a heart touching track from Delhi 6, which was uplifting and beautifully sung by Ali and Kailash Kher. Once again, this was a Rahman composition.

Guzarish: From the movie Ghajini, this memorable and sonorous song was sung by both Sonu Nigam and Ali.

Ishaqzaade: Ali sang this song wonderfully.

His expressive voice touched all the right chords.

