On Karan Kundrra's Birthday, A Look at His Impressive Sartorial Choices

Television actor Karan Kundrra has cemented a special place for himself in showbiz. From Kitani Mohabbat Hai to Bigg Boss season 15, Karan has come a long way. In addition to his acting chops, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor is also quite popular among fans for his distinct sense of style.

Karan Kundrra never fails to shell out major fashion goals for netizens with his sartorial choices. Since Karan turned a year older today, here’s a look at his fashionable looks that took the internet by storm:

We know prints are back in trend and have become every girl’s obsession of late, but Karan Kundrra has given a new definition to printed menswear with this look. Karan knows how to up the style game by adding a printed twist to an authentic all-white kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru coat on top of it.

The 38-year-old actor gave fans some style inspiration with his red pant-suit set, which comprised embroidery work on it, in this photograph. He paired his dapper look with a silver chain and a classic watch.

For those of you who get a bit confused when it comes to layering, you can take some fashion tips from Karan Kundrra. The Mubarakan actor can make even a casual outfit look uber-cool. In this picture, he sported a solid white t-shirt under a light-blue shirt, paired with grey pants.

Karan also surely knows how to make heads turn with his fashion statement. The actor rocked a basic white t-shirt under a green blazer and matching pants with striped details in this picture. He rounded off his outfit with a pair of snazzy black shoes.

If you want to know how you can make your winter wear stylish, then the MTV Roadies star has just the right look for you. In this photo, he wore a black puffer jacket with hints of white, which he complemented with solid white pants. He accessorised his look with a statement silver watch.

