On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday Today Revisiting Some Of Her Iconic Make-up Looks

The Bollywood glam queen becomes a year older today. NGL, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a reputation for being a diva both onscreen and offscreen. Her roles in films have inspired many new-age actors to take up unconventional roles. Whether it’s her role in Jab We Met or Kurbaan, Bebo has aced everything from fashion to makeup and acting.

Let us take this opportunity to revisit some of her makeup looks from films and ramp shows over the years.

The Bubly Geet from Jab We Met

If you don’t know Geet, you must be living under a rock. Jab We Met had audiences hooked on to till the last scene. “The natural and radiant makeup styles Kapoor wore were notable. She had kohled eyes, pink lips, and clear skin. The copper jhumkas and bangles, harem pants, and cosmetics combined to give us big bohemian girl vibes,” says Asha Hariharan, celebrity artist, Enrich Beauty.

The Classic Bold Eyes From Kurban

Nobody rocks the smokey kohled look better than Bebo. She truly made a stylish statement with her clothing, earrings, and makeup. Her smokey winged eye, pink cheeks, and peachy nude lips truly made us gasp in awe.

Throwback To Poo

This is a major throwback to Y2K. Movies come and go, but this iconic character will always remain in our hearts. Kapoor leveled up the glam quotient in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. “This character and the makeup looks were too ahead of time. Gen Z is going gaga over the graphic liner and a nude base and glossy lips makeup look,” adds Hariharan. Guess what? It’s a Poo trend!

The Veere Di Wedding Makeup Look

The bridal monotony was broken by this Veere Di Wedding makeup. Kapoor shunned the red dress and high-definition bridal makeup in favour of a yellow lehenga and a natural makeup look. “She has peachy cheeks, lips, and soft smoky eyes. Her entire cosmetic look was boosted by her small crimson bindi. The greatest part of this look is Bebo’s hair, which is styled in a sweet low braided bun with a centre partition and white flower accents on top,” opines Hariharan.

Bebo’s Makeup Inspiration from the Runaway

Following her pregnancy announcement at the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale 2016, Kapoor walked the ramp. “She amazed everyone with her pregnancy glow while donning a Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga choli with a royal dupatta. Her royal jewellery and makeup combination is just stunning. Well-defined eyes, glossy pink lips, cheekbones are accentuated with delicate contouring,” says Hariharan.

